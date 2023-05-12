Two students from Ballymena and Ballymoney won awards at the Ulster University Business School Excellence Awards, held at the university’s impressive new Belfast campus and led by the Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing.

Alongside their fellow students, the Ballymena and Ballymoney students who picked up awards were John Allen, Ballymoney - Best Dissertation (MSc Human Resource Management) and Claire-Anne Mills, Ballymena - Highest Mark in the course, Best in Strategy and Highest average mark on the programme (MSc Management and Corporate Governance).

Now in their twelfth year, the awards are an opportunity to showcase the outstanding talent in students across a range of subjects in Ulster University’s Business School across Management, Leadership and Marketing.

A total of 29 awards were presented to top students in these areas including the Highest Achieving Final Year Student, Highest Mark on a programme and Best Dissertation.

Left to right: Ballymena local and prize winner Claire-Anne Mills, Head of Department at the University of Ulster, Dr Mary Boyd, Ballymoney local and prize winner John Allen

Dr Mary Boyd, Head of Department, said: “It is fantastic to see such a diverse range of talent in management, leadership and marketing related programmes and it is wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our students on our brand new Belfast Campus.