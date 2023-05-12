Alongside their fellow students, the Ballymena and Ballymoney students who picked up awards were John Allen, Ballymoney - Best Dissertation (MSc Human Resource Management) and Claire-Anne Mills, Ballymena - Highest Mark in the course, Best in Strategy and Highest average mark on the programme (MSc Management and Corporate Governance).
Now in their twelfth year, the awards are an opportunity to showcase the outstanding talent in students across a range of subjects in Ulster University’s Business School across Management, Leadership and Marketing.
A total of 29 awards were presented to top students in these areas including the Highest Achieving Final Year Student, Highest Mark on a programme and Best Dissertation.
Dr Mary Boyd, Head of Department, said: “It is fantastic to see such a diverse range of talent in management, leadership and marketing related programmes and it is wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our students on our brand new Belfast Campus.
"The Ulster University Business School prides itself on enabling students to acquire knowledge and skills that will allow them to make a meaningful contribution to the development of business in Northern Ireland and beyond. Our professional partnerships are evidenced by the many sponsors involved with these Awards and further demonstrate our commitment to providing an important mix of academic and practical learning.”