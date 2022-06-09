Ballymena school to benefit from new community fund

Dunclug College is one of three schools to receive £20,000 in funding over a three-year period through Dale Farm’s Local Roots – Community Support Fund. The funding will be used to invest in IT hardware for the school’s sixth form, supporting private study.

Through the new partnership, Dale Farm will also support the careers department at Dunclug with advice for school leavers, skills workshops and facilitating factory visits to give students an insight into careers within food manufacturing.

Barry Spence, Site General Manager at Dale Farm, said: “As a local, farmer-owned dairy cooperative, Dale Farm has always been rooted in the communities where we operate.

Roechama Stoel and Barry Spence, Dale Farm pictured with Dunclug College students Marc Graham, Kathryn Peachy and Samantha Brolly

“We are delighted to be supporting Dunclug College not just with important funding, but also by working with students to provide insights into the food industry, as they start to think about future career opportunities. We look forward to building on this relationship over the coming years.”

Niall Oliver, Principal, Dunclug College, said: “We are delighted to be working with Dale Farm to support the skills development of our students. Our school motto is ‘preparing for life’ and by partnering with one of Northern Ireland’s best known food companies, and a major local employer, there are real opportunities for students to gain insights into the world of work as they continue their educational journey and think about their future careers.

“Dunclug College is firmly embedded within the north side of Ballymena, attracting students from across the town and surrounding area. As the College continues to grow, this partnership with Dale Farm will help us to further develop our relationship with the local business community and tap into the resources on our doorstep.”