Lexi McCook and Hallie Davis from Ballymoney High School who were measuring the calorie content of snack foods at the Science workshop at Northern Regional College. Credit NRCLexi McCook and Hallie Davis from Ballymoney High School who were measuring the calorie content of snack foods at the Science workshop at Northern Regional College. Credit NRC
Ballymoney High School pupils enjoy STEAM Workshops at NRC

Over 100 Year 10 pupils from Ballymoney High School attended interactive STEAM-related workshops at Northern Regional College’s Coleraine and Ballymoney campus.
By Una Culkin
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST

Pupils had the opportunity to get ‘hands on’ experience through a range of fun and enriching activities using the College’s industry standard facilities and equipment.

The workshops covered a variety of curriculum-based subjects and included Engineering: Top Turners, CNC Lathe, Computing: Cyber Security, Sport: Fitness Testing, Media: Green Screen Magic, Music: Music for the Screen, Construction: 3D Laser Scanning, Health & Social Care: CPR and Science: Determining the Calorie Content of Snack Foods.

To find out more about STEAM courses on offer at Northern Regional College visit www.nrc.ac.uk .

