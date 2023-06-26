Ballymoney High School pupils enjoy STEAM Workshops at NRC
Over 100 Year 10 pupils from Ballymoney High School attended interactive STEAM-related workshops at Northern Regional College’s Coleraine and Ballymoney campus.
Pupils had the opportunity to get ‘hands on’ experience through a range of fun and enriching activities using the College’s industry standard facilities and equipment.
The workshops covered a variety of curriculum-based subjects and included Engineering: Top Turners, CNC Lathe, Computing: Cyber Security, Sport: Fitness Testing, Media: Green Screen Magic, Music: Music for the Screen, Construction: 3D Laser Scanning, Health & Social Care: CPR and Science: Determining the Calorie Content of Snack Foods.
