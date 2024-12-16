A Ballymoney man who graduated with an MSc in Health Psychology from Ulster University Coleraine is an example of resilience, determination, and the power of personal growth.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Engall from Ballymoney, who graduated on Friday, December 13, is a mature student who took a non-traditional path into higher education. His academic path began while working full-time as a Support Assistant at Triangle Housing Association, where his curiosity about human behaviour sparked a passion for psychology.

44-year-old Martin said: “I never thought I’d go to university. At school, I was always told if I put in the effort, I’d achieve more, but it wasn’t until later in life that I found the courage to pursue my academic goals. It was daunting, but I surprised myself with what I could accomplish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin’s academic journey was marked by significant challenges, but his determination never wavered. Diagnosed with fibromyalgia in 2009, he navigated chronic pain and fatigue while also serving as a full-time carer for his father, who had dementia.

Martin Engall celebrating his achievements at the University of the Year, Ulster University’s Winter Graduations 2024 at Coleraine campus. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“Living with fibromyalgia has been a constant challenge. There were days when it was hard to even get out of bed, but I knew I had to keep going. I had to find a way to push through.”

One of Martin’s proudest moments was sharing news of his graduation with his father before his passing. Yet, his resilience was tested again when he and his wife, Denise, endured the heartbreak of losing an unborn child.

Through these trials, the support of Ulster University’s lecturers and student wellbeing team proved invaluable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through but the support I received from my lecturers and the student wellbeing team at Ulster University was incredible. They provided me with counselling and connected me with the right resources to help me cope with that loss,” he said.

This isn’t the first of Martin’s incredible academic successes. He graduated with first-class honours in Social Psychology in July of 2021, a milestone that reaffirmed his abilities and resilience as a student, and one that he is immensely proud of given the challenges he had to overcome during his studies.

A particular highlight during his studies in Social Psychology included participation in The Literacy Connection project, where he worked with local children to improve their literacy skills, which became one of the most rewarding aspects of his academic journey.

“I had the absolute privilege of teaching at a primary school in Ballymoney helping children improve their literacy skills which was incredibly rewarding. Their joy and enthusiasm in the classroom inspired me and showed me the importance of focused teaching. It wasn’t just about them learning – it was about me learning too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his master's now complete, Martin is focused on the future. His goal is to continue his studies with a PhD and ultimately pursue a career as a lecturer in health psychology.

“I’d love to come full circle and teach at Ulster. This university has played such an important role in my life, and I want to give back. I’ve experienced so much personal growth, and I want to help others navigate their own journeys.”