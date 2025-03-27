Two Ballymoney schools were guests at Stormont recently at the invitation of a Ballymoney Minister.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons met with Year 10 students from Dalriada School, Ballymoney High School and Our Lady of Lourdes School at a Shared Education event at Parliament Buildings to talk about his life in politics.

After giving an overview of his role in the Northern Ireland Assembly and how he got started in politics, Minister Lyons took part in a Q&A session covering a range of topics, from the work of the Department to his recent meeting with President Trump during a trip to Washington.

A past pupil of Dalriada, Minister Lyons said: “Working in politics is never dull and as Communities Minister, I am pleased to be able to focus on the issues which directly impact so many people here in Northern Ireland.

"That can be both challenging when faced with the difficult financial climate we are in, but also rewarding when you consider the positive impact you can have. The recent Sign Language Bill shows the real benefit we can bring to the people most in need, in this case ensuring deaf people achieve the same rights and opportunities as those in the hearing community.”

Minister Lyons added: “There are daily challenges you face as a Minister and it can be equally frustrating and rewarding at times. I would encourage all pupils to take an interest in politics, learn about how the NI Assembly works and how perhaps they can have a role in politics in the years to come.”