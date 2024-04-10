Ballymoney primary school threatened with closure announces new pre-school programme
Balnamore Primary School outside Ballymoney faces the prospect of closure by August.
The school, parents, pupils and community groups have mounted a campaign to save the school from closure including canvassing door-to-door to gain support. The pupils also made a video to mark their opposition to the decision.
In a post on their Facebook page on April 9, Balnamore Primary School wrote: “We've been bursting to share this news with you, and the time has finally come! Introducing Balnamill Little Learners - a private, fully funded pre-school provision for your child starting in September 2024/2025.
"We are delighted to offer this early years provision, especially in light of the Minister's recognition of the importance of pre-school places and funding. Balnamill Little Learners operates under the umbrella of the already established Balnamore Primary School, ensuring a seamless transition for your child.”