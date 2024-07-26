Ballymoney student heading for opportunity of a lifetime on US scholarship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Ballymoney student is jetting off to the USA next month for the opportunity of a lifetime, as part of the prestigious Study USA scholarship programme.

Abbie McLaughlin joins the 30th cohort of 52 students from across Northern Ireland selected for the programme, from Northern Regional College, North West Regional College, Queen’s University Belfast, St Mary’s University College, Stranmillis University College and Ulster University, who will spend the next academic year studying in American universities and colleges, across 22 states.

Starting in 1994, the flagship programme was originally designed to assist with the peace process, with the White House providing an endorsement for the programme in 2014 in a letter written by President Bill Clinton.

Since then, the programme, which is managed by the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, on

Ballymoney student Abbie McLaughlin (front centre) pictured with other Co Antrim Study USA students and Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland and Moira Doherty, Department for the Economy Credit: Pacemaker Press

behalf of the Department for the Economy, has enabled over 2500 students studying in Northern Ireland to spend a full academic year at one of 140 partner institutions spread across the US from Washington state to Florida, and Nebraska to Texas.

Abbie, who is studying Law and Politics at Ulster University, is going to Morningside University in Iowa for the year.

She said: "I applied to the Study USA programme because I saw it as a fantastic chance to learn and live in a new culture that’s completely different from my own. Plus, I was excited about the opportunity to spend a whole year exploring everything America has to offer.

"I can’t wait to share parts of my culture with the people I meet and to study something new, which will help me explore future career paths.”

Now celebrating its 30th year, Study USA is open to pre-final year students studying at Northern Ireland Higher Education and Further Education institutions. The programme has adapted over the years and now extends beyond business and STEM related subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), giving students the opportunity to study a combination of subjects related to their home degree, as well as modules in Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Communications, Marketing and PR, Human Resources and Foreign Languages.

The immersive nature of the programme helps students to develop a broad range of academic and interpersonal skills, as well as a global outlook, which enhances their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

Study USA is highly regarded within the network of 140 partner institutions across the USA and continues to receive significant support, with annual funding from the USA in excess of $2 million.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “The Study USA programme has helped to strengthen cultural, educational and economic links with the US. It provides young people with employability skills and an international outlook that are vital in developing our economy.

“Through their ambassadorial role, Study USA participants promote positive perceptions of the North, which in turn helps attract visitors from the US, contributing to the tourism and hospitality industry and increased spending across various sectors.