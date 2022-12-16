A Ballymoney teacher has addressed a trade union conference on the need for more education in schools around domestic abuse.

Delegates at the NI Committee/ICTU Biennial Delegate Conference in Enniskillen recently voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion for minimum, agreed, age-appropriate teaching in schools around domestic abuse and healthy relationships.

Proposing the motion UTU President and Ballymoney teacher Louise Creelman said every preventive measure needed to be taken to keep children safe.

“Domestic violence and abuse has long been a scourge on Northern Irish society, with statistics showing that the impact of the pandemic has served only to exacerbate the issue,” she said.

Delegates attending a trade union summit have called for at least a baseline curriculum around healthy relationship teaching

“The latest statistics here show more domestic abuse crimes recorded in 2021-22, than any other year since records began in 2004/05, and trends also show the potential for a surge in domestic abuse over the Christmas period.

“While we all know the severe negative impact caused by domestic violence and abuse on the adult survivors we also have a responsibility to address this issue in terms of its effect on our children and young people, both now and into the future.

“Of course we welcome the introduction of Operation Encompass which is now being rolled out here to support children affected by domestic abuse, but this is a reactive measure and what we need is a preventative approach.”

Mrs Creelman called for ICTU to campaign for minimum agreed, age-appropriate content for Relationships and Sexuality Education which addresses the issues of domestic abuse and healthy relationships but which varies from school to school and depending on the school’s ethos.