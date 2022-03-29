Ballymoney woman to head up teaching union

Louise Creelman, originally from Capecastle near Ballycastle, will head up the 7,000 strong Ulster Teachers’ Union at what she’s described as ‘a time of unprecedented upheaval for education’.

“Who could ever have predicted the last two years? From the youngest to the oldest we have all been irrevocably changed,” said the Mrs Creelman, a mum of three.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However, if there is a positive it is that the last two years have galvanised the mettle of teachers here as they worked on the front line in the battle against Covid and maybe given the wider community a chance to appreciate the challenges schools face.

Louise Creelman

“Lockdown also gave families a chance to appreciate the community anchor which their local school often represents, something that was even more important in that uncertain and isolating time.”

Mrs Creelman, who teaches at Bushvalley Primary, said her year in office would be a unique chance to broaden her experience.

“This is something which I can then bring back to the UTU and to my role as a teacher at what is such an uncertain time,” she continued.

“The profession certainly has never faced the sheer scale of current challenges but although there are many areas of concern a number are of particular concern. One of the biggest issues surrounds Special Education Needs, with children at both ends of the academic spectrum not getting the support they need.

“I have one classroom assistant but she is one to one with a single student so that leaves me with 28 children to teach on my own. Within that group I could have four distinct levels of ability – from very able children who you’re trying to push on, to those who struggle a bit more.

“Every class should have an assistant if these children’s needs are to be even adequately met!

“Funding is another huge worry. There’s a lot of talk about extra funding at the moment because of Covid money - but that will end.

“Area Planning too is a concern for many teachers whose schools could be under threat of closure if their pupil numbers don’t make thresholds being bandied about. Local schools can be the heart of a community – as was only too evident in the last two years - and closing them risks ripping out that heart,” says Louise who’s looking forward to the diverse opportunities of the next year.

“It’s a great honour to be voted in and I’m very excited about my Presidential year. I’m a people person and that interaction was certainly something I missed during lockdown. It’s one element of my Presidential year that I intend to really make the most of.

“It will be a demanding year but I enjoy a challenge and it’ll be hugely rewarding too, a unique opportunity to build capacity within UTU and my own school. Yes I’ll miss my pupils and classes but thanks to my own children I’ll have a chance to keep in touch too so I reckon I get the best of both worlds.”