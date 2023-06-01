Three exceptional Ulster University academics – including Ballymoney’s peace and equality champion Emeritus Professor Monica McWilliams – have been admitted to the Royal Irish Academy (RIA).

The Royal Irish Academy (RIA) has been honouring Ireland’s leading contributors to the world of learning since its establishment in 1785.

Peace and equality champion, Emeritus Professor Monica McWilliams, Professor Andrew Cooper, one of the world's top ten coastal management researchers, and linguist and former Provost of Ulster University’s Jordanstown campus, Professor Raffaella Folli, have been recognised for their extraordinary contributions to the sciences, humanities and social sciences, as well as to public service.

Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan, University Provost at Ulster University commended all three: “It is very fitting that Emeritus Professor Monica McWilliams is being recognised by the RIA this week – almost 25 years to the day that Northern Ireland voted to approve the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, for which Monica and her fellow co-signatories worked so hard.

"Monica is a renowned contributor to human rights organisations and initiatives internationally, she has worked to advance peace and equality with great courage and consideration throughout her incredible career and is fully deserving of this honour.

“Professor Andrew Cooper’s research on coastal response to climate change and appropriate human intervention is significant and at a crucial tipping point for our planet, and Professor Rafaella Folli’s work has driven societal transformation in relation to language in Northern Ireland. Heartfelt congratulations to all three recipients today on behalf of the entire University - this is a great achievement for each of them and for Ulster University.”

Monica McWilliams is Emeritus Professor of Women’s Studies in the Transitional Justice Institute at Ulster University. She is a signatory to the Good Friday Agreement on behalf of the Women’s Coalition which she co-founded, and former chief commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission where she drafted the advice on a Bill of Rights for Northern Ireland.

Professor McWilliams has been the author of numerous publications, including ground-breaking research on domestic and intimate partner violence in Northern Ireland. She is a specialist in conflict resolution, chaired Interpeace, an international peace-building NGO, and served on the Board of Trócaire, the Irish development agency.

Emeritus Professor Of Women's Studies, Monica McWilliams said: “I am delighted to be recognised by the RIA in this way, having followed the excellent work the Academy has undertaken and the contribution it has made to research and an informed analysis on the island of Ireland. This work is so much needed and I look forward to being a part of that in the challenging times ahead.”

Professor Pat Guiry, President of the Royal Irish Academy, said: “These individuals, elected by their peers, have made exceptional contributions in their fields of endeavour. We are delighted to recognise their achievements.

"As Members of the Academy, they will support the RIA by engaging and leading in activities that strengthen the international recognition of the Academy’s scholarship and serve the public good through their knowledge and insight.”

