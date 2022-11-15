North Antrim member of the Youth Parliament, Lauren Bond, recently had the opportunity to speak in the House of Commons “on my experience with mental health - more specifically the small societal changes and changes within our education system that could be made to prevent bigger issues down the line”.
UK Youth Parliament provides opportunities for 11-18 year olds to use their elected voice to bring about social change through meaningful representation and campaigning.
The Dalriada student addressed a chamber packed with other MYPs: "I’ve received an overwhelming amount of messages from people who have been personally touched to hear what I had to say as I spoke of my own experiences.
“Often we place a focus on statistics and clinical environments whilst failing to see the individuals beneath the condition,” added Lauren.
"Whilst there is definitely increasing discussion around mental health in NI, I think too often we place emphasis on facts and figures and put our efforts towards improving services that really should only be needed in a worst case scenario. Unfortunately we have become dependent on these services.
"As a young person I feel that we should have constant conversation around mental health and change the way we view mental health so that it is not always portrayed in a negative light.
"I feel that small changes within our curriculum and within society could make drastic changes for young people.”
Here’s a video of Lauren’s speech.