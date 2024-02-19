Balnamore Primary School campaigners conduct door-to-door survey
and live on Freeview channel 276
Balnamore Primary School on the outskirts of Ballymoney faces the prospect of closure by August 2024.
Balnamore PS said: “Thank You to Sian Mulholland MLA from North Antrim Alliance, along with Cllr Lee Kane, Alliance Ballymoney and Alderman Richard Stewart, Adam McBride, Glenise Morgan and Katy Hack, Alliance Party activists, as well as Traditional Unionist Voice Cllr Jonathan McAuley for starting our door-to-door canvassing efforts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Thank you to all the wonderful residents who opened their doors and took the time to fill in our survey. Your input is invaluable as we gather data to advocate for our community's needs.
"Additionally, we want to draw your attention to our "Save Our School" campaign. Visit www.Balnamoreps.com/save-our-school/ to learn more about our efforts to preserve and enhance Balnamore Primary School for future generations."