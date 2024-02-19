Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Balnamore Primary School on the outskirts of Ballymoney faces the prospect of closure by August 2024.

Balnamore PS said: “Thank You to Sian Mulholland MLA from North Antrim Alliance, along with Cllr Lee Kane, Alliance Ballymoney and Alderman Richard Stewart, Adam McBride, Glenise Morgan and Katy Hack, Alliance Party activists, as well as Traditional Unionist Voice Cllr Jonathan McAuley for starting our door-to-door canvassing efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Thank you to all the wonderful residents who opened their doors and took the time to fill in our survey. Your input is invaluable as we gather data to advocate for our community's needs.

Political representatives and Balnamore Primary School campaigners who took part in a community survey. Credit Balnamore PS