Balnamore Primary School is holding a fundraising car boot sale on Saturday, March 25.

The event will take place in the school playground from 10am – 1pm. There will be refreshments, cake stall and School Council stalls in the Assembly Hall.

Spaces available for car and trailer is £12 (2.9m x 7.5m including vehicle). No table included. Food cannot be sold.

Booking is essential for this car boot sale in aid of school funds. Call 028 2766 4564 Monday to Friday between 12 noon and 2.30pm. All welcome.