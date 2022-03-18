Balnamore PS pupils’ royal treat from PO

Helen Dubois and Gareth Pidgeon donated each pupil from Balnamore PS with a Platinum Jubilee 50p coin - which are highly sought after due to the limited release of 1.3 million coins by the Royal Mint to enter circulation via Post Office’s 11,500 branches.

Helen and Gareth added Post Office services to their convenience store, Brooklands Nearby Balnamore, last year.

They are actively involved in the community, so when they received the Jubilee coins, decided to pass them on.

Helen said: “Because there was an allocation of £50 per Post Office we thought ‘These are really special – let’s do something with them!’

“We thought it would be a nice idea to share the excitement of the Queen’s 70th Jubilee with the kids next door.

“The school said, ‘yes, that’s fantastic, the kids would love them!

“The kids were absolutely delighted,” said Helen.

Gareth Pidgeon and Helen Dubois of the Balnamore Post Office

Balnamore Primary School principal, Avril Wilson, said Helen and Gareth were huge supporters of their school.

“Helen and Gareth’s thoughtfulness in providing our students a coin to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee was warmly received.