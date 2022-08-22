Banbridge Academy Students excel in their AS and A Level Examinations

Out of the 180 pupils who entered these examinations 77 obtained a minimum of 3 A*/A grades or better, with 21 pupils achieving at least 3 A* grades and 46 pupils obtaining at least 2 A* grades. A staggering100 per cent of the students passed their A Levels.

The Headmaster, Mr McLoughlin, praised the tenacity and efforts of the students, parents and colleagues, commenting: ''The past few years have been unprecedented and extremely challenging for our young people, their parents and their teachers.

''We congratulate all of our students on their outstanding results and wish them well as they begin the next stage of their careers. These results would not have been obtained, however, without the dedication and commitment of the teaching staff of the Academy; their professional approach has undoubtedly underpinned this success.

''The education of our young people involves a partnership and I want to pay tribute to my colleagues in our primary schools who have created the foundation for the success our pupils enjoy today. I know our parents are delighted with the success of their sons and daughters and they too must be congratulated for their consistent support and encouragement as we work together to ensure high levels of success for our students.''

At AS Level the pass rate of 100% is equally impressive, with 94.6% of all entries achieving A* - C grades.

''We celebrate the success of our students as they gain the qualifications they deserve. We commend the Class of 2022 for their resilience and maturity, we thank them for the memories they have created in the Academy and wish them every success in the next stage of their educational journey.''

The following 21 students obtained 3 or 4 A* grades:

Susie Black, Erin Colgan, Adam Cromie, Maia Cumming, Charlie Porter, Zara Ginniff, Joel Good, Alexander Horsman, Emily Johnstone, Laura Jordan, Sasha Martin, Lucy Mateer, Dylan McCauley, Cameron McClelland, Sam McKnight, Hannah Spence, Charlotte Stevenson, Harry Whiteside, Adam Wilson, Mikey Wood and Finlay Wright.

Three of the above students obtained 4 A* grades: Susie Black, Erin Colgan and Charlie Porter.

Two students were successful in attaining places at Cambridge:

Susie Black - Newnham College, Cambridge - Psychological and Behavioural Sciences; and

Daniel Moore - Pembroke College, Cambridge – Law

An additional 56 students obtained 3 A*/A grades:

Cormac Alway, Katie Baxter, Elinor Bradley, Matthew Colvin, Andy Cheuk, Rachel Cochrane, Leah Crawford, Kerry Dunlop, Owen Evans, James Finlay, Alex Finney, Amy Farrell, William Gorman, Ben Greer, Katie Gregg, Bethany Hanna, Lauren Hanna, Rachel Hanna, Dylan Harrison, Hannah Heaney, Ethan Henry, Kerri Henry, Alexander Innocenzi, , Rachel Ireland, Charlie Keery, Sam Kirkpatrick, Heather Leonard, Elly Liang, Joe Magee, Leah Mallon, Daniel Moore, James Murphy, Rachel Macauley, Mia McAviney, Cameron McCombe, Jack McFarland, Alex McMurray, Marcus McNeill, Tyler Morrison, Kathryn Morton, Dawson Patterson, Lucy Poole, Emma Priestley, Leah Radcliffe, Annie Robinson, Will Russell, Abbie Smyth, Amy Somerville, Leah Spiers, Reuben Toal, Ethan Traynor, Alanna Trimble, Luke Watt, Ellen Whiteside, Sarah Wilson and Andy Vong.

