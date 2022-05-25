Banbridge Academy students named Company of the Year in Awards

Students from Banbridge Academy have been named Young Enterprise Northern Ireland Southern Area Company of the Year 2022

Their business, Safe & Sound, created a range a personal safety items including a drink cover that protects against spiking, personal alarms and door stops.

The 17–18-year-old entrepreneurs started their business through the Young Enterprise Company Programme, competing against almost 80 student companies across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Enterprise chief executive, Carol Fitzsimons said: “The students from Safe & Sound have created a business that tackles so many issues faced by themselves and their peers.

“We are pleased to see that they have been so successful in not just developing a profitable business, but in addressing a social need in their community.

“The Company Programme again has shone light on the outstanding talent of Northern Ireland’s young entrepreneurs, and we are very proud of all the student companies and their achievements this year.

“It is crucial that we develop entrepreneurship skills in our young people and the Company Programme offers them the opportunity to do so with the support of experienced volunteer business advisers with the support of their teachers and peers.”