​Zoe Stevenson, who is originally from the town, but now lives in Tobermory, Scotland, has incorporated her love for nature and animals into a thrilling children’s tale.

What Colour Are Your Wellies?, is a beautifully illustrated book about the seabirds of the Hebrides and the colour of their feet.

It follows Usha, a little girl on holiday as she visits iconic landmarks and meets different seabirds that live there.

What Colour Are Your Wellies? will be published on 4 April 2024

Zoe was inspired to craft the tale after her passion for marine biology was sparked during her studies at Swansea University.

The idea behind the project came to Zoe several years ago, when an observation was made by a fellow university student.

"It looked like tysties (a bird breed) are wearing wellies when they fly,” Zoe said.

"Years later, I remembered that little comment and thought it would make a lovely children’s book, going around and finding out what colour of wellington boots each bird wears.”

Zoe decided to bring the idea to life, with the help of fellow wildlife guide and friend, Lynsey Bland.

"I loved it immediately.” Lynsey said.

"I love seabirds and the Hebrides, so I felt like I had a connection to it straight away.”

The book caught the attention of Edinburgh-based independent publisher, Birlinn, and the book will be released under their children’s imprint, BC Books, next month.

The book is as educational as it is colourful.

Zoe said: “I put a lot of forethought into which locations to include in the story, and then Lynsey deftly brought them to life in her illustrations.

“We have put a beautiful map in the back of the book, so people can see exactly where Usha went on her journey.’

Both Lynsey and Zoe hope that their book will “inspire young children to look at what is around them”, hopefully sparking a passion for wildlife that will last their whole lives.

What Colour Are Your Wellies? will be officially published on April 4.