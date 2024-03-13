Banbridge celebrates World Book Day in style

The aim of the yearly event is to encourage more children to develop a lifelong interest in reading.
Northern Ireland Libraries moto is: “Books are more than just engaging stories, they are also great learning tools for children”.
Check out these spectacular World Book Day costumes submitted by our readers.
1. funny bones.jpg
Six Year old Sophia from Abercorn Primary School as Funnybones Photo: By Jaide Raiker
2. sam b.jpg
Six year old Sam Bradley from Bridge Integrated Primary School as Peter Rabbit. Photo: By Michelle Bradley
3. carter.jpg
Nine year old Carter Burns as Slappy from Goosebumps Photo: By TJ Burns
4. lis.jpg
Nine year old Ella Patterson from Abercorn primary school, as Hermoine Granger from Harry Potter Photo: By Lisa FP