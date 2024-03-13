Three year old Elena Dean from Ladybird Lane Day Preschool as The Very Hungry Caterpillar.Three year old Elena Dean from Ladybird Lane Day Preschool as The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
Three year old Elena Dean from Ladybird Lane Day Preschool as The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Banbridge celebrates World Book Day in style

School pupils from Banbridge and the surrounding areas dawned their best costumes last week, as part of World Book Day celebrations.
By Chloe Gibson
Published 13th Mar 2024, 15:29 GMT

The aim of the yearly event is to encourage more children to develop a lifelong interest in reading.

Northern Ireland Libraries moto is: “Books are more than just engaging stories, they are also great learning tools for children”.

Check out these spectacular World Book Day costumes submitted by our readers.

Six Year old Sophia from Abercorn Primary School as Funnybones

1. funny bones.jpg

Six Year old Sophia from Abercorn Primary School as Funnybones Photo: By Jaide Raiker

Six year old Sam Bradley from Bridge Integrated Primary School as Peter Rabbit.

2. sam b.jpg

Six year old Sam Bradley from Bridge Integrated Primary School as Peter Rabbit. Photo: By Michelle Bradley

Nine year old Carter Burns as Slappy from Goosebumps

3. carter.jpg

Nine year old Carter Burns as Slappy from Goosebumps Photo: By TJ Burns

Nine year old Ella Patterson from Abercorn primary school, as Hermoine Granger from Harry Potter

4. lis.jpg

Nine year old Ella Patterson from Abercorn primary school, as Hermoine Granger from Harry Potter Photo: By Lisa FP

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Banbridge