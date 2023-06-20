Register
Beauty students perfect their skills with Tenerife work placements

Beauty students from South West College’s Enniskillen and Dungannon campuses recently travelled to Tenerife to take part in an Erasmus + mobility work placement opportunity.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST

Seven students successfully complete the programme which included placements with Reborn Beauty Salon and Beauty Centre Quiro Royal in the holiday hotspot of Puerto de la Cruz.

The placements were arranged for the students by Fu International Academy in Tenerife and the students worked in the salons 5 days each week during their visit, observing new beauty treatments and processes and comparing the different set ups and treatment application processes between Tenerife and Northern Ireland.

In their down-time the students were able to explore the local area, enjoyed group dining experiences with their peers and colleagues in Tenerife and some much-needed rest and relaxation at the local saltwater pools at Lago Martianez.

South West College Staff and Students pictured during their recent excursion to Tenerife. Credit: SWCSouth West College Staff and Students pictured during their recent excursion to Tenerife. Credit: SWC
Amanda McCabe, Head of School for Tourism, Hospitality, Hair and Beauty said: “The trip to Tenerife was a wonderful experience for our students from Dungannon and Enniskillen and highlights once again the opportunities that are available to those students who choose to study locally. The work placements allowed the students to put into practice some of the skills they have learned in a classroom setting while also to observe new treatments and processes that are routinely employed in beauty salons in Tenerife.

"We would like to thank the Fu International Academy and the staff from both Reborn Beauty and Beauty Centre Quiro Royal for their professionalism and support throughout the students’ visit and we look forward to a return visit with further students later this year.”

South West College students (Dungannon) Lelde Berzina, Rachel O’Kane and Nancy Daly pictured with staff from Reborn Beauty Salon in Puerto de la Cruz during their recent work placement. Credit: SWCSouth West College students (Dungannon) Lelde Berzina, Rachel O’Kane and Nancy Daly pictured with staff from Reborn Beauty Salon in Puerto de la Cruz during their recent work placement. Credit: SWC
South West College students (Enniskillen) Lauren Ellison and Maja Poloszek pictured with staff from Beauty Centre Quiro Royal during their trip to Tenerife. Credit: SWCSouth West College students (Enniskillen) Lauren Ellison and Maja Poloszek pictured with staff from Beauty Centre Quiro Royal during their trip to Tenerife. Credit: SWC
