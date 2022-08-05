Beechlawn pupils light up the castle

The class has been tasked with the renaming of one of the fantastic light installations that will be part of Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, the festive light show which returns to the iconic venue in December.

Over a million lights and seasonal sounds will make up the after-dark illuminated trail throughout the picture-perfect gardens and will include new installations for 2022. The newly renamed feature by Beechlawn pupils will sit alongside displays by artists from around the world, to be announced later in the year.

On a visit to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens recently, the pupils revealed some of their bright ideas for 2022’s new installation – but they won’t be revealed until September.

Andrew Claye, Head of Marketing at Raymond Gubbay, a division of Sony Music which runs the event across the UK, commented: “We are thrilled to have the creativity of the pupils at Beechlawn School to help us make the trail even more relatable to our local visitors this year.’’