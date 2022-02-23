Emma Heatherington joins Libraries NI as their Writer in Residence for March.

Emma, who joins Libraries NI as their Writer in Residence for March, will lead workshops at a select number of branches, including Ballyclare Library on Tuesday, March 1 from 12:30pm – 2pm.

For more information, telephone 028 9335 2269 or email [email protected]

Carrickfergus Library will also host a workshop on Wednesday, March 2 from 6:15pm – 7:45pm; call 028 9336 2261 or email [email protected]

During the 90 minute session, Emma will share hints and tips of how to get started as a creative writer, how to flourish ideas and bring them to life on paper as well as how to approach publishers and agents with finished work.

Emma will also be taking part in an ‘Ask the Author’ Facebook Live session for school students on World Book Day (March 3) at 1pm. Schools across Northern Ireland can send their student’s questions to [email protected] by Tuesday, March 1.

Emma Heatherington is the author of 14 novels which have been published by HarperCollins in Ireland, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Holland and Hungary.

She is a US Amazon bestseller, a UK Top 10 e-book bestseller and, as well as her own novels, she was ghost-writer for country singers Philomena Begley and Nathan Carter whose autobiography was shortlisted for an Irish Book Award.