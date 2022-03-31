Loading...

Big beach clean up by local schools

Five local schools - Dunluce Secondary School, Bushmills Primary School, Straidbilly Primary School, Ballytober Primary School and Dunseverick Primary School - have joined forces with Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) and Eco-Schools to mark the start of the Big Spring Clean season.

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:54 pm
The children enjoyed taking part in a series of outdoor activities, including a litter pick, a pollinator walk and a beach scavenger hunt.

The Causeway Coast is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and CCGHT have produced a five-year action plan which aims not only to conserve the natural environment but to raise awareness and increase access so that people can better enjoy the area’s unique biodiversity and landscape.

Tiérna Mullan, CCGHT Project Officer, explained:“Through this partnership event we hope to educate the young people about the Causeway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Eco-Schools programme.”

