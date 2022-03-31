Big beach clean up by local schools

The children enjoyed taking part in a series of outdoor activities, including a litter pick, a pollinator walk and a beach scavenger hunt.
The Causeway Coast is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and CCGHT have produced a five-year action plan which aims not only to conserve the natural environment but to raise awareness and increase access so that people can better enjoy the area’s unique biodiversity and landscape.
Tiérna Mullan, CCGHT Project Officer, explained:“Through this partnership event we hope to educate the young people about the Causeway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Eco-Schools programme.”