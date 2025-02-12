Big crowds attend Southern Regional College's Big Apprenticeship Event

Over 920 attendees attended Southern Regional College’s Big Apprenticeship Event at Craigavon’s Civic Centre on Thursday 6th February 2025, in partnership with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. The event ran alongside the Department for the Economy’s (DfE) Apprenticeship Week which occurred from the 3rd – 7th February 2025.

Visiting the Big Apprenticeship Event was Daire Trainor from Lurgan. Daire is currently studying A-levels in maths, history and business at St Ronan’s College and is interested in becoming a quantity surveyor. Daire has applied for the Construction (Quantity Surveying) level 5 foundation degree at Southern Regional College and has attended both apprenticeship events run by the College this February to speak with recruiting higher level apprenticeship employers.

Also visiting on the night was Adam McGibben, a fellow St Ronan’s College A-level student studying Construction, Engineering and ICT. Adam was interested in engineering and construction higher level apprenticeships on offer. Speaking on the night Adam commented:

“The event tonight has been great. I’ve had a good look around and seen all the different employers. I’ve been busy handing out CVs and cover letters and I’m hoping some of the employers get back to me.”

Daire Trainor who attended the Craigavon Big Apprenticeship Event.

Attendees at the events heard about upcoming apprenticeship and higher level apprenticeship opportunities, starting September 2025 with over 40 employers and support organisations in attendance at the event.

Local Armagh business MTM Engineering Ltd attended the event with Cherie Coburn HR Manager commenting:

“MTM Engineering Ltd currently have up to 6 roles available in two key areas, Quantity Surveying and Electrical Engineering. Our experience partnering with SRC and hiring HLA apprentices has proven to be a worthwhile investment for the Company. The apprentices themselves are learning and developing valuable skills relevant to the business from day one. MTM’s apprenticeship programme is the beginning of their career pathway within the Company.”

Also present were Avondale Foods from Lurgan, Zivana Bennett Human Resource Coordinator commented:

Adam McGibben who attended the Craigavon Big Apprenticeship Event.

“The event tonight has been fantastic. A lot of people have engaged with us, coming along and asking questions about our higher level apprenticeship opportunities and telling us about their experiences to date. We’ve had lots of interest in the IT, Sales and Engineering job roles we currently have on offer and look forward to seeing the applications coming in.”

Apprenticeships and higher level apprenticeships offer potential students the opportunity to gain a recognised qualification, while gaining relevant experience with an employer. There’s currently a huge range of qualifications available which includes foundation degree and top-up degree programmes. Degree programmes are externally validated by leading universities.

There remain no tuition fees associated with pursing an apprenticeship or higher level apprenticeship due to funding provided by DfE. While undertaking an apprenticeship or higher level apprenticeship, students earn a wage, so therefore there remains no financial burden or student loans to consider while undertaking one of these programmes.

DfE’s theme for this year’s apprenticeship week was “Getting it Right for You” highlighting the many varied and flexible opportunities that exist with an apprenticeship. Southern Regional College offer 12 distinct level 2 apprenticeship opportunities and 13 level 3 apprenticeship opportunities across the College’s 5 campuses. Popular sectors include business, children’s care, construction, engineering, hairdressing & barbering, hospitality & food manufacturing to motor vehicles. A full list of apprenticeship opportunities is available of the College’s website.

Lurgan based business Avondale Foods were at the Craigavon Big Apprenticeship event with Emma (HR Generalist), Zivana (HR Coordinator), Anne (Head of HR) and John (Head of Engineering) speaking to attendees.

For apprentice’s seeking to pursue degree level foundation and top-up degree qualifications, higher level apprenticeships are available in 20 areas including accounting, business, finance and marketing, computing, construction, engineering, bioscience, analytical science, sports & exercise and tourism, hospitality & events management.

Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of Southern Regional College commented:

“It has been incredible to witness the increased interest and enthusiasm for all things apprenticeships. The College has continuously developed the range of apprenticeship opportunities available, catering for the diverse interests and career pathways of people within the southern region.

Apprenticeship and higher level apprenticeships offer participants the distinct opportunity to train for a career in a chosen field, whilst being in employment. Our aspiration is to enable as many people as possible to start a career they enjoy and are passionate about. We look forward to September when we will be welcoming new apprentices starting their journey with Southern Regional College.”

Present at the Craigavon Big Apprenticeship Event were MTM Engineering Ltd seeking to recruit apprentices in Quantity Surveying and Electrical Engineering.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage added:

“Apprenticeships have come a long way from being associated with traditional trades to being a much sought-after pathway to a successful career in a wide range of sectors. Throughout this event we have heard first hand from employers, education and training providers and current apprentices about how apprenticeships, which have greatly increased in recent years, are important for our future economy and a worthwhile investment for employers and apprentices alike. Employers can harness skills that best meet the needs of the business and apprentices feel secure and confident by learning sector-specific skills and gaining industry recognised qualifications.”

“In council we are committed to working with our partners to drive the vision of the Labour Market Partnership to help get local people closer to work and into work through apprenticeships so everyone can achieve their full potential.”

