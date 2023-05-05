Register
Bikes, big breakfast and boot bargains in Castlerock for Hezlett PS fundraiser

Castlerock is the place to be on May 20 for a fundraiser for Hezlett Primary School featuring a big breakfast, bikes and boot sale bargains.

By Una Culkin
Published 5th May 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:59 BST

If you fancy a big breakfast then head to Christchurch Church Hall in Castlerock on Saturday, May 20 from 9am. The Big Breakfast is sponsored by Dominic from The Village Butcher and Jason from Exorna Spar.

Also on May 20, there will be a Car Boot Sale in Guysmere, Castlerock. Cars can set up from 8am and the sale will open to the public at 9.30 am.

Cars £10, vans £15, cars with trailers £15. Message Nutt Travel or call 02870351199 to pre-book a space.

Cllr Ivor Wallace (Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens ) Nat Magee, Eddie Johnston MBE (Chairman of the North West Vintage Motor Cycle Club), John Blair, Joanne Gillespie, David Holmes Donna Winters, ( Principal Hezlett Primary School ) and Billy Nutt MBE Photo by Maurice Montgomery
Cllr Ivor Wallace (Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens ) Nat Magee, Eddie Johnston MBE (Chairman of the North West Vintage Motor Cycle Club), John Blair, Joanne Gillespie, David Holmes Donna Winters, ( Principal Hezlett Primary School ) and Billy Nutt MBE Photo by Maurice Montgomery

There will also be vintage and classic bikes to view as well as kite displays on the beach and motorcycle stunt displays in the grounds of Guysmere.

So put the date in your diary to go along to Castlerock on May 20 to raise funds for Hezlett Primary School.

From left - Andrew Milligan , Mayor Ivor Wallace , Mrs Gillespie, Billy Nutt, Mrs Winters (principal ), Isobel Nutt (Board of Governors ) and Rev. Jim McCaughan (Board of Governors)
From left - Andrew Milligan , Mayor Ivor Wallace , Mrs Gillespie, Billy Nutt, Mrs Winters (principal ), Isobel Nutt (Board of Governors ) and Rev. Jim McCaughan (Board of Governors)
Trial Star who will give a display at the fundraiser
Trial Star who will give a display at the fundraiser