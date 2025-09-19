Blue Lights co-writer Declan Lawn encourages Larne Grammar School pupils at annual prize night

Staff, governors, parents and friends of the school gathered in the Assembly Hall for the occasion, where they enjoyed the company of guest of honour, former BBC journalist and celebrated screenwriter Declan Lawn, best known for his writing in the critically acclaimed BBC drama series Blue Lights.

Chairman of the Board of Governors, Thomas Sloan opened proceedings by welcoming guests and inviting them to thank the school's learning community for their combined efforts throughout the 24/25 academic year with a round of applause.

He stated that the success celebrated during the awards evening is a culmination of "hard work, commitment and constant effort inside and outside the classroom" and he thanked the teaching and support staff for their "continued dedication to see our learners excel".

Mr Sloan thanked his fellow governors for their "unwavering and voluntary commitment to the school community" and he encouraged parents, staff, governors and students to "collectively reaffirm their shared commitment to quality education, strong community links and a shared prosperous future".

In closing, Mr Sloan stated: "As our pupils have inspired us, we must inspire them on the path going forward".

He then invited Mr Jonathan Wylie to deliver his 14th annual report as principal.

Mr Wylie began his address by highlighting the impact of Artificial Intelligence on education and wider society.

He stated that AI has "transformative potential" and, as part of the School Development Plan, they are seeking to investigate how it can be used, "to enhance learning and teaching and to equip pupils with digital skills".

However, whilst recognising the potential positive impacts, he also made a plea for the continuation of an education system that "promotes creativity and critical thinking… that values literacy and communication skills and encourages our young people to express themselves with imagination, emotion and feeling."

He remarked that whilst he welcomes the "advancement of technological progress", he is "reluctant to give up on some of the more traditional skills that will never become irrelevant and should always be valued."

The principal expressed his gratitude to departing members of staff who have "played a pivotal role in our pupils’ journey.".

He paid tribute to Mr Barry Kirkpatrick whose appointment as Vice Principal of Abbey Community College brought to an end his 17-year career in LGS.

He highlighted Mr Kirkpatrick’s immense impact in the school, leading the Geography Department, immersing himself in the extra-curricular life of the school and contributing significantly to the Senior Leadership Team.

He concluded that "We miss him in Larne, but we are proud of his success and wish him well in his new role."

Mr Wylie also recognised the contribution of retiring Science technician Mr Charlie Gillan who finally "hung up his white coat" after 34 years of service to Larne Grammar.

He acknowledged that Mr Gillan's "presence on the B Corridor has already been missed" and wished him "a long and happy retirement".

He said farewell to Miss Squire, Ms McClelland and Mr Clifford who left the school in June at the end of their temporary contracts and welcomed Mrs Best as the new Vice Principal, Mrs MacQuarrie as Head of Geography, Mr Burgess as a Science technician, and welcomed back Mrs Fraser to the teaching staff.

Mr Wylie then highlighted the ‘customary success’ of pupils in public examinations.

At GCE ‘A’ Level, 78% of Year 14 pupils achieved the key measure of 3 A*-C grades, 50% of the cohort gained 3 A*-B grades and over 40% of all entries were graded at A* or A. Seventeen Year 14 pupils gained at least 3 As.

The highest achievers were Head Girl Lauren McKeown, and Deputy Head Girl Isla Allen, each with 3 A*s. At AS Level, six pupils – Georgia Lilley, Ruby Moore, Sam O’Neill, Emily Thompson, Livia Whelan and Becky Woodside - were awarded 4 A grades.

A further 16 students achieved at least 3 As. Mr Wylie reported that 98% of students gained at least five good GCSE passes, with 96% of the Year 12 cohort gaining at least 5 A*-C grades, including English & Mathematics. Almost 50% of all entries were graded at A* or A. Top achievers were Hannah Mellon and Hannah Reid, who each gained 10 A*s.

The principal went on to deliver an extensive report showcasing the "wide range of opportunities for personal growth and development through participation in an extensive extra-curricular and enrichment programme", noting significant success in the fields of Music, Public Speaking, Debating, Art, Drama, Literacy, Numeracy, Sport, Charity and Travel.

Mr Wylie also recognised the "valued and valuable support" provided by the Larne Grammar School Friends’ Association stating that ‘the dedication shown by this group of parents is commendable.’ Funds raised by the LGFA will be used to equip our new Nurture Room, refurbish the Sixth Form Common Room and purchase outdoor seating.

In closing, the principal concluded his report, by encouraging the audience to "let this evening inspire us all to continue striving for excellence, nurturing potential, and building a future filled with promise."

Following the distribution of Junior and Senior prizes, and an impressive musical interlude, including performances from violin soloist, Rebecca Reid, and piano soloist, Jasmine Tsang, Mr Sloan introduced the guest of honour, Declan Lawn.

A former investigative journalist for the BBC, Mr Lawn spent over a decade reporting for the current affairs programme ‘Panorama.’ In recent years he has transitioned into screenwriting and directing and is currently working on the third and fourth series of critically acclaimed BBC drama series ‘Blue Lights.’

Mr Lawn began by revealing his passion for music and thanked Rebecca and Jasmine for their "fantastic performances" during the musical interlude quipping that he would consider the pieces for the Blue Lights soundtrack.

Mr Lawn quoted a phrase used in his BBC police drama and encouraged our pupils to "take a beat" to stop and take a second to recognise this "moment of encouragement", a theme that was central to his address and indeed his writing for Blue Lights.

Mr Lawn shared stories of small "moments of encouragement" that have shaped his professional journey linking to the theory of ‘the Butterfly Effect’ where one small, seemingly insignificant moment can lead to dramatic consequences in the future.

He encouraged our pupils to "have confidence in the talents that have been recognised tonight" and to listen for these moments of encouragement when "people you trust are saying something about you, about your talent or about a direction you should go in".

He went on to encourage them, not only to listen for moments of encouragement, but to give them, stating that "we have an enormous capacity to change ourselves and others, even when circumstances seem impossible".

He concluded by challenging everyone in the audience to "have the courage to be the butterfly".

The final speech of the evening was delivered by Head Boy, Andrew Brownlees, and Head Girl, Molly Kidd.

In their speech they congratulated their fellow pupils on their effort, determination and success and encouraged their peers to, ‘immerse yourself in school life,’ stating that "you get of school what you put into it".

Molly and Andrew expressed their gratitude to the teaching and support staff for their ongoing support and dedication and playimg a key role in helping pupils achieve academic goals whilst also nurturing personal growth.

The Head Boy and Head Girl’s final words of advice to their peers were to "cherish every moment in Larne Grammar School as it's over in a flash".

1 . Contributed Recipients of the Principal's Prize pictured with Chair of the Board of Governors, Mr Thomas Sloan, Guest of Honour Mr Declan Lawn and Principal, Mr Jonathan Wylie. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Hannah Reid and Hannah Mellon achieved a full compliment of 10 A*s at GCSE. Pictured with Chair of the Board of Governors, Mr Thomas Sloan, Guest of Honour, Mr Declan Lawn and Principal, Mr Jonathan Wylie Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Prize winners Alex Rea, Logan Ballard and Abbie Campbell pictured with Chair of the Board of Governors, Mr Thomas Sloan, Guest of Honour, Mr Declan Lawn and Principal, Mr Jonathan Wylie Photo: Submitted