Following the support of a local business, Upper Ballyboley Primary School has recently launched a free breakfast programme for all pupils.

Students at the Braepark Road school in Ballyclare can avail of the initiative, which is being funded by local engineering firm Martin Contracting Services, from 8.30am each morning.

Commenting on the effort, Principal Mr Stringer said: “We are pleased to be able to offer all children the opportunity to come together in the morning to enjoy a free breakfast.

"Fully-funded by Martin Contracting Services, all children have a good start to the day which helps them to achieve their best in school.

Pupils can get a free meal from 8.30am.

"The breakfast club offers children a choice from a wide range of healthy food such as fresh fruit, fruit smoothies, yogurt, cereals, toast, bagels, potato waffle and beans. I would like to thank Martin Contracting Services for their kind support.”

For more information, check out the Upper Ballyboley Primary School Facebook page.

The club is open to all students at the Braepark Road school.