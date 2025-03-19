The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has visited Gaelcholáiste Dhoire as part of his ‘Breaktime with the Mayor’ sessions.

Councillor McQuillan met with a group of key stage 4 students in the Dungiven school to discuss key issues such as citizenship and leadership in the community.

The Mayor said: “I was delighted to meet with the pupils from Gaelcholáiste Dhoire and talk to them about both my role as Mayor and my journey into politics.

“I spent time chatting with the students, explaining how the democratic process works and explained how they too can get involved in politics from a young age.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured with Diarmaid Ua Bruadair, Principal, Gaelcholáiste Dhoire at ‘Breaktime with the Mayor’, part of the ‘Pupil Voice’ series held in the school.

The Mayor also had the opportunity to discuss his partnership with NI based mental health charity MindWise.

The Mayor added: “Thank you to Gaelcholáiste Dhoire for inviting me along. It was a fantastic opportunity to talk with all the students about their career aspirations, politics and also to highlight the important mental health services that are available to support young people.”