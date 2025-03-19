‘Breaktime with the Mayor’ at Dungiven's Gaelcholáiste Dhoire
Councillor McQuillan met with a group of key stage 4 students in the Dungiven school to discuss key issues such as citizenship and leadership in the community.
The Mayor said: “I was delighted to meet with the pupils from Gaelcholáiste Dhoire and talk to them about both my role as Mayor and my journey into politics.
“I spent time chatting with the students, explaining how the democratic process works and explained how they too can get involved in politics from a young age.”
The Mayor also had the opportunity to discuss his partnership with NI based mental health charity MindWise.
The Mayor added: “Thank you to Gaelcholáiste Dhoire for inviting me along. It was a fantastic opportunity to talk with all the students about their career aspirations, politics and also to highlight the important mental health services that are available to support young people.”
