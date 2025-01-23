Bridge IPS ‘buzzing’ as school welcomes open night visitors
The school was buzzing, with hundreds of adults and children braving the very cold weather to join the staff in celebrating the work and achievements of their pupils, while giving an insight into the day-to-day life in the school for those thinking of joining Bridge IPS in the new school year.
Mrs Teresa Devlin, principal, said: “The atmosphere in the school at open night was just fantastic!
“We had so many parents and children in attendance and we were helped out on the night by many of the fabulous services that enrich the opportunities that the children have here in Bridge IPS.
“Many thanks to Aaron and Andrew of Burns Skills School, who hosted Lego and VR workshops, to iRock who had the children taking part in band practices, to Ms Lei Na who taught some conversational Mandarin Chinese to our visitors and showed the children how to do beautiful artwork, and, of course, to our wonderful choir who sang their hearts out to entertain all of our visitors.
“Our P7 guides were highly complimented by parents new to the school and our amazing Parents’ Group provided welcome tea and coffee on a very cold night too!
“A real team effort, as always, so many thanks to everyone who helped out or attended.”
The P1 application process is now open and closes at 12 noon on Friday, January 24.
