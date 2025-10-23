Jack, Scarlett, Lola, Ethan, Ella and Lily celebrate Harvest.

Bridge Integrated PS has kicked off the new academic year with plenty to celebrate!

The school community has already come together for a series of heart-warming and successful events that have set a positive tone for the months ahead.

Earlier this term, pupils and staff welcomed grandparents into the school for a special Grandparents’ Day, a much-loved tradition that brought smiles all round.

It was a wonderful opportunity for children to share their learning, and for families to enjoy spending time together in the school environment.

Tyler and Tilly with their granny.

The celebrations continued as the school hosted its annual Macmillan Coffee Morning, raising a massive £1,174 in support of Macmillan Cancer Support. Parents, staff, and pupils all joined in for coffee, cake, and conversation – making it both a social and charitable success.

To round off a busy few weeks, the whole school came together for a joyful Harvest Celebration, marking the season with gratitude and community spirit. The assembly was led by the P4 and P5 classes.

On the sporting front, Bridge IPS football team were overall winners at Evo’s soccer tournament, while pupil Harry was named Player of the Tournament!

With such a strong and positive start, it’s clear that Bridge IPS is already making this academic year one to remember!

​Bridge were overall winners at Evo’s soccer tournament and are pictured with Mr O’Neill, PE co-ordinator, Mr Winton and Paul Evans.

Principal Mrs Teresa Devlin said: “I want to welcome all our wonderful pupils back to school – a special welcome to our new P1s, nursery and P1 SPIM pupils and, of course, all our dedicated staff!

"What a busy start to the year it has been! Our P6 pupils are in Shanaghmore this week enjoying a range of outdoor activities! I am immensely proud of every pupil and member of staff for their commitment and enthusiasm for school life. Here's to a great year ahead!”