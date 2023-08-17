'Brilliant achievements' celebrated at Ballyclare High

Pupils and teachers have been celebrating “record-breaking” A level results at Ballyclare High School today (Thursday).

A spokesperson for the Rashee Road school said: “A*/A grades account for over half of the total and almost 80 per cent of all grades were B or above.

"86 per cent of pupils have recorded three or more A*-C grades, the indicator used to measure grammar school performance.

" The 100 per cent pass rate is exemplary. In this the final year of adjusted grade boundaries to bring results closer to pre-pandemic levels, standards are higher than those recorded in 2019, marking a time for celebration and a sense of real accomplishment for all pupils and staff.”

Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal, added: “Congratulations to all our pupils this morning on their results.

"This year group are fantastic young adults and I am absolutely thrilled that they have tremendous academic achievements to their credit now too as they finish their schooling.

"Pupils and staff have worked so hard, focused all year on committing their best, and that has culminated in huge reward for individuals and an all-round sense of celebration and success.

"Over a third of our pupils secured three or more A*/A grades and the 100 per cent pass rate is equally noteworthy; these results are testimony to their ability and their character combined with high quality teaching and pastoral approaches that have served them so well.

"Pupils, staff, parents and governors should feel very proud of such brilliant achievements. Ballyclare High School has a culture of nurturing and developing potential so each child can be their best and days like today are testimony to that, reflected in fabulously well-rounded and accomplished young people with bright futures ahead of them.”

1 . A levels celebrated at Ballyclare High Andrew Doherty who gained four A grades and Tait Brennan who gained three A grades at AS level with Dr Rainey. Photo: Contributed

2 . A level results celebrated at Ballyclare High Friends celebrated getting their grades on August 17. Photo: Contributed

3 . Sixth Form success at Ballyclare High Dr Rainey congratulates Eden McCollam and Phebe Brown, the school's top students at AS level. Photo: Contributed