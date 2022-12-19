Register
Employer representatives at the ‘Bring IT On’ event at Northern Regional College, Magherafelt. Pic: Chris Neely

'Bring IT On' event enjoyed by pupils from Magherafelt schools

The ‘Bring IT On’ event was sponsored by Department for the Economy and saw 60 Year 11 – 14 pupils from Magherafelt High School and Sperrin Integrated College taking part in an educational initiative to showcase computer science opportunities at Northern Regional College.

By Stanley Campbell
18 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 12:36pm

The Northern Regional College worked collaboratively with local employers such as the RAF, PSNI, Cyber Unit and Instil to provide a series of computer science workshops and coding activities for post-primary school pupils in the Magherafelt area.The event included an employer forum covering careers and what day-to-day life is like working in computing as well as practical sessions such as C# using Visual Studio and Animation using Animate software.There was a £15 Amazon prize winner from each practical session. Students also completed a written quiz based on the employment section and there was a £25 and £50 Amazon voucher awarded for first and second prize.

1. Quiz prize winners

The £50 winner was Kate Johnston from Sperrin Integrated College, and the £25 winner was Alanna Stewart from Magherafelt High School. Pic Chris Neely

Photo: Chris Neely

2. Prize winning students

Prize winners from Sperrin for their practical sessions - £15 vouchers each. Pic: Chris Neely

Photo: Chris Neely

3. 'Bring IT On' event at Regional College

C# practical session at the ‘Bring IT On’ event at Northern Regional College, Magherafelt. Pic: Chris Neely

Photo: Chris Neely

4. Animation session at 'Bring IT On'

Animation practical session at the ‘Bring IT On’ event at Northern Regional College, Magherafelt. Pic: Chris Neely

Photo: Chris Neely

