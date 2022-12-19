'Bring IT On' event enjoyed by pupils from Magherafelt schools
The ‘Bring IT On’ event was sponsored by Department for the Economy and saw 60 Year 11 – 14 pupils from Magherafelt High School and Sperrin Integrated College taking part in an educational initiative to showcase computer science opportunities at Northern Regional College.
The Northern Regional College worked collaboratively with local employers such as the RAF, PSNI, Cyber Unit and Instil to provide a series of computer science workshops and coding activities for post-primary school pupils in the Magherafelt area.The event included an employer forum covering careers and what day-to-day life is like working in computing as well as practical sessions such as C# using Visual Studio and Animation using Animate software.There was a £15 Amazon prize winner from each practical session. Students also completed a written quiz based on the employment section and there was a £25 and £50 Amazon voucher awarded for first and second prize.