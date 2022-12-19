The Northern Regional College worked collaboratively with local employers such as the RAF, PSNI, Cyber Unit and Instil to provide a series of computer science workshops and coding activities for post-primary school pupils in the Magherafelt area.The event included an employer forum covering careers and what day-to-day life is like working in computing as well as practical sessions such as C# using Visual Studio and Animation using Animate software.There was a £15 Amazon prize winner from each practical session. Students also completed a written quiz based on the employment section and there was a £25 and £50 Amazon voucher awarded for first and second prize.