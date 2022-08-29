Bus timetable changes as schools return
With the return of school term time, Translink is reminding passengers that a number of bus timetable changes will come into effect from Thursday September 1.
Passengers who use Ulsterbus, Metro and Goldliner should check their timetables in advance of travel.
Visit www.translink.co.uk; use the Journey Planner App or call the Translink Contact Centre on 028 9066 6630 for more details.