Bus timetable changes as schools return

With the return of school term time, Translink is reminding passengers that a number of bus timetable changes will come into effect from Thursday September 1.

By Elinor Glynn
Monday, 29th August 2022, 3:48 pm

Passengers who use Ulsterbus, Metro and Goldliner should check their timetables in advance of travel.

Visit www.translink.co.uk; use the Journey Planner App or call the Translink Contact Centre on 028 9066 6630 for more details.

