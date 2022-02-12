Workshops at the College

Apart from their usual lessons and extra-curricular activities, students also participated in two enrichment workshops.

These developed their technological skills and also focused on reflection and self-empowerment in order to make better decisions.

The first of these workshops was part of the Digital Youth Programme facilitated by Young Enterprise and introduced students to exciting technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Taking part in the IT Workshop at Coleraine College

Gemma Martin, ICT teacher and event organiser, said: “Pupils were challenged to create a new device/app to improve an aspect of daily life. This required the production of a business canvas, design board and then delivery of a formal presentation to their peers.”

She continued: “Pupils thoroughly enjoyed participating in this event and our three group winners very much look forward to the next round of the competition.”

Later in the week, students then had the opportunity to work with Ben Best from Tree of Knowledge as part of their Careers Information curriculum.

This involved developing their thinking skills by learning how to break down barriers to success and become more independent learners.

Michael Shaw, Careers Co-ordinator, explained: “Students were challenged to review how they think so that they make better choices for their future.

“They were encouraged to powerfully self-reflect and retune their ideas through a range of enjoyable individual and team tasks. It was a very useful set of workshops which will help students on their journey through not just College but life.”

Thinking Skills at Coleraine College

A Thinking Skills workshop at Coleraine College