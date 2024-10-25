Cairncastle Primary School unveils new outdoor learning space

By Helena McManus
Published 25th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Cairncastle Primary School have unveiled an exciting new outdoor learning space as they hosted their third annual ‘Pumpkin Patch’.

The event on Saturday, October 19 was a resounding success, raising over £1,200 for the school.

Families from the community came together to enjoy games, food stalls, and, of course, pumpkins galore.

This year’s event was extra special, marking the official opening of the school’s new outdoor learning space by VIP guest Gordon Lyons.

Gordon Lyons officially opens the school’s new outdoor learning space. Photo: Cairncastle PS

The outdoor space, a long-awaited addition to the school’s facilities, was the result of a project spearheaded by Mr Wharry, the Primary 5/6 teacher.

Mr Wharry’s determination and resourcefulness secured a container from Montgomery Transport, and through his strong connections and a collaborative community effort, all work and resources were provided free of charge.

Mr Wharry also embarked on his Forest School leader training during the project and has now proudly completed his certification, officially making Cairncastle Primary a Forest School.

"With the school’s location and ample space, the new classroom and Forest School status are expected to greatly enhance the educational experience for pupils,” the school said.

"This new space will be perfect for starting outdoor learning lessons, where children can connect with nature and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. The area will offer endless opportunities for hands-on learning, inspiring curiosity, creativity, and a sense of adventure in every child.”

Speaking about the new developments, Mr Wharry added: "Outdoor learning is so beneficial to a child, and at Cairncastle, we can truly bring learning alive and give pupils the best possible learning experiences."

