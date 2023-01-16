The Monday, January 23 deadline for Anti-Bullying Week’s Creative Arts Competition is fast approaching, and schools are being urged to encourage students to get in touch with their crafty side.

The theme for the competition is ‘Reach Out’, which aims to encourage children to reach out to peers struggling with bullying and adults in their lives who can support them in tackling it.

The Creative Arts competition is a big part of the annual Anti-Bullying Week initiative and allows entrants to express the chosen anti-bullying theme through many art forms.

Advertisement

Entries can cover everything from stories to paintings, poems, films and even short documentaries.

Charlie Cavlan, Caoimhe Connolly, Leon McCarthy, Cian Duggan, Erin Whelan, Phoebe Shannon, and Grace Hurley from Holy Child Primary School, Belfast, putting their talents to good use to remind everyone that the deadline is approaching

Advertisement

It has been broken down into various age categories too including Pre-school year – Primary 3, Primary 4 – 7, Year 8 – 10 and Year 11. There is also a special merit category for special educational needs entries.

Winners will be announced at a celebration event held in March, with participating schools invited to attend.

Advertisement

The Creative Arts Competition is just one part of Anti-Bullying Week, which is coordinated by the Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) and supported by Translink.

NIABF is an interagency group hosted by the National Children's Bureau (NCB) and funded by the Department of Education. Translink is a long-standing supporter of Anti-Bullying Week and will once again partner with the Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum to help deliver key messages around the theme of Reach Out.

NIABF was formed by Save the Children, at the request of the Department of Education, in August 2004 and formally launched in November 2005.

For rules and entry information, visit Creative Arts Competition - End Bullying