Previous bus services from Maghery and the school, serving the villages of Annaghmore, Ballyhegan, Loughgall and Scotch Street, is much needed as school numbers at the thriving school soar, says the Alliances Party MLA.

-

St. John the Baptist's College rural bus route should be reinstated, says Eoin Tennyson. The route would operate between Maghery and the school, serving the villages of Annaghmore, Ballyhegan, Loughgall and Scotch Street. A school bus service previously existed along this route serving the old Drumcree College, however, it was terminated in the mid-2000’s as pupil numbers from rural areas declined.

-

A school bus service previously existed along this route serving the old Drumcree College, however, it was terminated in the mid-2000’s as pupil numbers from rural areas declined.

Advertisement

Mr Tennyson said: “I would urge the Education Authority to give serious consideration to reinstating the rural bus route connecting Maghery, Annaghmore, Ballyhegan, Loughgall and Scotch Street with St. John the Baptist's College.

"The situation has changed with increasing numbers of pupils from rural areas attending the school. Steps must be taken to accommodate this reality,” said Mr Tennyson.

”The current situation is not sustainable as a large number of children from these rural areas are being asked to wait an hour, or sometimes longer, for the scheduled Translink bus to arrive at the bus stop on the Garvaghy Road.

"One small bus shelter does not protect students from the elements and is beside a very busy road,” said Mr Tennyson.

"I have encouraged the Education Authority to reinstate this historical rural school bus service to resolve these issues and have also raised the matter with the Education Minister."

The College was launched initially as a Key Stage 3 model but rapidly grew. It was re-designated as an 11-16 school in April 2021.

Advertisement