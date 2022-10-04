Calls to reinstate bus routes from Maghery, Annaghmore, Ballyhegan, Loughgall and Scotch Street to St John the Baptist's College in Portadown
Bus services to St John the Baptist’s College from feeder areas should be reinstated, says Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson
Previous bus services from Maghery and the school, serving the villages of Annaghmore, Ballyhegan, Loughgall and Scotch Street, is much needed as school numbers at the thriving school soar, says the Alliances Party MLA.
A school bus service previously existed along this route serving the old Drumcree College, however, it was terminated in the mid-2000’s as pupil numbers from rural areas declined.
Mr Tennyson said: “I would urge the Education Authority to give serious consideration to reinstating the rural bus route connecting Maghery, Annaghmore, Ballyhegan, Loughgall and Scotch Street with St. John the Baptist's College.
"The situation has changed with increasing numbers of pupils from rural areas attending the school. Steps must be taken to accommodate this reality,” said Mr Tennyson.
”The current situation is not sustainable as a large number of children from these rural areas are being asked to wait an hour, or sometimes longer, for the scheduled Translink bus to arrive at the bus stop on the Garvaghy Road.
"One small bus shelter does not protect students from the elements and is beside a very busy road,” said Mr Tennyson.
"I have encouraged the Education Authority to reinstate this historical rural school bus service to resolve these issues and have also raised the matter with the Education Minister."
The College was launched initially as a Key Stage 3 model but rapidly grew. It was re-designated as an 11-16 school in April 2021.
The Education Authority was asked for comment but none was available at the time of going to publication.