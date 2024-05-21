Campaigning young Balymoney student celebrated by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
Lauren, a pupil from Dalriada School, has been elected as President of the Secondary Students’ Union of Northern Ireland (SSUNI). The teenager has previously been a member of the UK Youth Parliament for North Antrim, Member of the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly and a member of the NI Commissioner for Children and Young People Youth Panel.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan has praised Lauren’s efforts and hard work saying: “Lauren is a shining example of how a passion for politics and campaigning can help pave the way for change, despite being below voting age herself.
“I’m sure she has a bright future ahead of her and I am very happy to celebrate these fantastic achievements. I wish her all the best for what will no doubt be a future career in politics.”
Lauren has just recently returned from representing Northern Ireland, alongside two young colleagues, at the European Parliament in Brussels. When in Cloonavin she was also given the chance to speak with Council’s Youth Champions Councillor Amy Mairs and Councillor Tanya Stirling to discuss how Council can better listen to young people's voices within the Borough.
Lauren thanked the Mayor Cllr Callaghan, saying: "It was such an honour to meet with the Mayor alongside Councillors Amy Mairs, Tanya Stirling and Lee Kane. It was brilliant to see their passion for youth voice in the local area and I’m very excited by the prospect of working to increase youth involvement within the Council.
"It was incredible to have my work recognised by the Mayor and it has really inspired me to keep advocating for meaningful change for young people."
At this young age, Lauren has already campaigned for issues such as child poverty, extensions of free school meals and the affordability of school uniforms and is definitely one to watch for the future.
Lauren was accompanied to the reception at Council headquarters at the Cloonavin by her father, Allan Bond.