Career advice for Carnlough students

Guest presenters from Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, IPC Mouldings and Workplus engaged with the Year 13 and Year 14 pupils at the event on February 25.

Shane Belton, UK HR Manager for Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies and Laura O’Boyle a Process Engineer and former past pupil chatted to pupils about the career prospects with the company, while Kirsty Love, an Engineering Intern with IPC Mouldings gave a presentation on her educational and development experiences to date including the route she followed to her current position.

Pupils also had the opportunity to hear about the route to apprenticeships from Lucy Marshall from Workplus and of the benefits and career progression through the various apprenticeship programmes available.

