They wrote to local politicians including SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly who has praised their efforts in securing road safety measures.

The pupils asked Mrs Kelly asking for help in getting slow down school patrol signs fixed outside their school and made a video to highlight their concerns.

Mrs Kelly contacted SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon who ensured the signs were fixed and agreed to carry out an assessment of the need for a puffin crossing on Sloan St outside the school.

Upper Bann MLA Mrs Kelly said: “I was delighted to be able to visit CarrickPS with some good news for all the pupils and staff. I was struck to receive both a letter and video from the school’s eco warriors who were clearly concerned about road safety in the vicinity of their school. I passed along their concerns to the SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

“The pupils were overjoyed when they learned that their hard work had paid off and Minister Mallon had agreed to ensure signs encouraging traffic to slow down in the vicinity of the school would be swiftly repaired. She also promised that her department would undertake an assessment to see if a puffin crossing needed to be installed outside the school.

“I want to commend the pupils of Carrick PS who got in touch with me, they are a credit to both their school and their parents. Through their efforts they have secured real change that will result in a better and safer experience for them and their fellow pupils when travelling to and from school. I’d also like to thank Minister Mallon, she has made road safety around a key priority and schools right across the North are continuing to benefit.”

Letter pupils of Carrick Primary School in Lurgan sent to local politicians.