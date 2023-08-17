Carrickfergus Academy students achieve top grades

Sixth Form pupils at Carrickfergus Academy have received plaudits after securing “excellent examination results” earlier today (Thursday).

A spokesperson for the east Antrim school explained: “Carrickfergus Academy would like to congratulate all of our Year 13 and 14 pupils on their excellent examination results for August 2023.

"97 per cent of our pupils in Year 14 achieved top grades and many are continuing on to further educational opportunities as well as to employment. We wish them every success in whatever their chosen path.

“Despite their educational experience being interrupted by the pandemic, the examining bodies warning that they would be taking ‘another step in the return to pre-pandemic standards and grade outcomes’ coupled with the lack of examination experience that these particular pupils have had, they have performed exceptionally well achieving the highest grades in a range of subjects.

“The incoming Year 14 pupils return to Carrickfergus Academy on September 1 and we look forward to welcoming our new Year 13 cohort on August 30.

“Finally, good luck to all pupils now awaiting GCSE results and we hope that the Academy will be celebrating again on August 24.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . A level results celebrated at Carrickfergus Academy Jake Grant (A*,A,B) and Tyler Glass (A*,A,B) Photo: Contributed

2 . A level results celebrated at Carrickfergus Academy Katie McBride (A,A,B), Caitlin Watson (A,A,B) and Clodagh Wright (three A*). Photo: Contributed

3 . A level results celebrated at Carrickfergus Academy Melissa Sleator (three As) and Amy Greer (two A* and a B). Photo: Contributed