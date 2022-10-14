Mr Maxwell focused on the theme of hope after welcoming guest of honour Pamela Welsh, governors, staff, parents, past and present pupils, and particularly, the class of 2022.

He told those assembled: “For the principal’s report on evenings such as this, it is usual that the headteacher gives an overview and flavour of what has been happening in the school over the past year, but I’m not going to do that. So, instead, I want this evening to speak for some moments on one word. And that word is Hope.

“I have no doubt that if I asked any stakeholder involved in the life of a school – governor, teacher, clerical or ancillary staff, parents, pupils, they would all say that the last few years have been the most difficult and challenging ever.

“However, perhaps rather ironically, the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic has made me more hopeful and optimistic now than I have ever been in my whole career. Over the past years I have witnessed the truly remarkable and wonderful staff at this school adapt, up-skill and amend their teaching styles to suit remote learning during lockdown. They did so with gusto, endeavour, determination and absolute dedication.

“I have witnessed the sheer resilience of huge cohorts of our young people, who have had to endure circumstances nobody would ever wish upon them - uncertainty about external exams, the fear of having to self-isolate, the anguish about Covid-19 itself, concern about family and friends, the huge restrictions forced upon normal teenage life. They have been truly remarkable.

“Despite the pandemic, in this school like in all schools, school life continued. Our children were taught and learned, the vision for school development continued, staff professional development happened, school infrastructure was upgraded, new and exciting appointments were made, worthwhile and sensible interventions were been put in place to support certain cohorts of students, partly thanks to ring-fenced funding.

"To have hope you must have confidence - a confidence that anything is possible with grit, determination, hard work, resilience and stoicism, and to have hope you must have faith. I have seen those in abundance in recent years, and I have hope.”

Mr Maxwell went on to point out the number of pupils attending this school rose this year to over 800 and is now over its enrolment figure, representing an increase of 46 pupils in the past three years.

He continued: “And the exam results achieved by our pupils are, quite simply remarkable. At GCSE level, every single pupil achieved seven or more passes at A*-C including English and Maths, with 88% achieving seven or more passes at A*-B. Fifty-five pupils achieved seven A*-A grades or higher. The A Level results are equally excellent. Ninety-four per cent of pupils attained three or more A*-C grades in their subjects. Those results, ladies and gentlemen, will place this school as one of the top schools in the country.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland football international Emily Wilson was guest speaker at Carrickfergus Grammar annual achievement assembly. The event recognised the achievement and commitment of pupils in extra curricular activities including sport, choir and orchestra.

1. Prize night Principal James Maxwell (left) and staff before the prize night ceremony. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Centre stage Pupils receiving awards in the assembly hall. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Sporting excellence Saul Logan was awarded the Northern Bank Junior Rugby Player of the Year; Olivia Jordan and Grear Rogan shared the Lynn Morrow Junior Hockey Shield and Shane Hilmore was awarded the Northern Bank Senior Rugby Player of the Year. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4. Achievement assembly Colours for hockey and rugby award winners at the achievement assembly. Photo: contributed Photo Sales