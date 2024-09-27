Guest speaker for the evening was Mr Bradley Busch. A chartered psychologist with a specialism in sport, Bradley worked with Premier and Championship League football players. He has also helped Olympic athletes to medal status at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Drawing on the sporting theme and the success of local football clubs, Principal Mr Maxwell spoke about how education in the community, too, is “breaking glass ceilings”.

“This week, as Carrickfergus Grammar School celebrates breaking another glass ceiling of bringing ResearchED to Northern Ireland for the very first time – an event which will see hundreds of teachers and educationalists from across the island and dozens of renowned educational speakers from across the world converge on Carrickfergus – it is no accident that this week the school is also celebrating its most significant exam results ever. Results which will place the school well above Grammar School averages in this country” said Mr Maxwell.

“And as we break glass ceilings, it is no accident that the Education Authority and the Department of Education are showing great interest in the sector-leading curriculum initiatives being implemented at this school. It is no accident that the school is one of the inaugural members of InnerDrive’s Cognitive Science Network – working alongside 11 other like-minded schools from across the United Kingdom. And it is no accident that – in June of this year – Carrickfergus Grammar School was named as the Families First School of the year for the Northern Region.”

Mr Busch, for his part, gave an inspirational presentation for students about to embark on higher education, mentioning the importance of taking measured risk, planning and preparing well and keeping the mindset positive.

