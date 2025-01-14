Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department of Education has published a compendium of presentations from the inaugural ResearchED Belfast conference.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

ResearchED is a grass-roots, teacher led organisation started in 2013 that aims to bridge the gap between research and practice in education.

The conference was organised by and took place at Carrickfergus Grammar School in autumn 2024, and was attended by researchers, teachers, and policy makers, who came together for a day of information-sharing and myth-busting.

Commenting on the publication, Education Minister said: “Over recent months, I have visited many schools and talked with school leaders and teachers. It is clear that that our teachers want access to practical educational research that is relevant to their teaching practice.

Carrickfergus Grammar School's Director of Research, Mark Roberts, starting proceedings at ResearchEd Belfast. Photo: Carrickfergus Grammar School

“The compendium of presentations from the ResearchED conference is an informative and thought provoking publication, that is an extremely useful educational research for teachers."

The Minister added: “Access to relevant research is an important element of teacher professional learning. For an education system to be excellent, it must prioritise investment in supporting teachers to continuously improve the quality of classroom practice. We can only do this by investing increased resources over the next number of years to support an effective and coherent approach to professional development.

“I would like to thank all the contributors to the compendium and most particularly James Maxwell and Mark Roberts from Carrickfergus Grammar School for compiling these articles.”

The ResearchED Belfast compendium includes articles by a range of notable educationalists and academics including Daisy Christodoulou, Professor Daniel Muijs and Dr Geraldine Magennis Clarke.