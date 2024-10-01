Carrickfergus Grammar School hosts sport and music Achievement Assembly

By Richard McMorris
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:15 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 15:51 BST
Carrickfergus Grammar School recently held their annual Achievement Assembly, to recognise prize winners in the extra curricular activities offered at the school.

Guest speaker Mr Kyle McCallan MBE, former Ireland cricketer, presented the awards and gave an inspirational speech to the pupils and parents in a packed school assembly hall. Congratulations to all those receiving awards.

