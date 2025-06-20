Carrickfergus Grammar School Year 8 pupils enjoy a fantastic trip to the beautiful Espana.

By Richard McMorris
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 12:16 BST
It was a busy trip with many activities packed in and we were so impressed by the beauty of La Sagrada Familia, the detail in the work was astounding.

We visited the beautiful Montserrat and explored the picturesque town of Tarragona.

The pupils also enjoyed a day at PortAventura, as well as an immersive tour of Camp Nou, a trip to the aquarium and some retail therapy at the Maremagnum shopping centre!

Don’t worry, there was some time for relaxing too, most evenings were spent with either a trip to the beach or the swimming pool!

Our pupils represented CGS spectacularly and they showed gratitude to anyone they encountered!

Gracias to all the pupils and staff!

