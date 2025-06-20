Carrickfergus Grammar School Year 8 pupils enjoy a fantastic trip to the beautiful Espana.

We visited the beautiful Montserrat and explored the picturesque town of Tarragona.
The pupils also enjoyed a day at PortAventura, as well as an immersive tour of Camp Nou, a trip to the aquarium and some retail therapy at the Maremagnum shopping centre!
Don’t worry, there was some time for relaxing too, most evenings were spent with either a trip to the beach or the swimming pool!
Our pupils represented CGS spectacularly and they showed gratitude to anyone they encountered!
Gracias to all the pupils and staff!
