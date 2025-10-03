Carrickfergus Grammar school's Annual Prize Giving Evening 2025

Last year, we reflected together on the theme of breaking glass ceilings — the boldness to push through barriers that others said could not be moved. And what we discovered is this: breaking those ceilings is not an accident. It is the outcome of ambition, aspiration, and hard work. And each time a ceiling shatters, it sends a signal: it can be done. It sets a precedent. And once a precedent is set, others can follow, others can go further, others can rise higher.

That idea of precedent is at the heart of the legal world. It is therefore particularly fitting that our guest this evening is James Carson — a proud past pupil of Carrickfergus Grammar, a barrister at the Northern Ireland Bar, and a scholar whose research is influencing legal thinking. James’ career exemplifies the very thing we celebrate tonight: aspiration put into action, ambition converted into achievement, and hard work opening doors not just for himself, but setting precedents for those who will follow.

So this evening, as we recognise the outstanding achievements of our pupils, let us also reflect on this powerful truth: when glass ceilings are broken, precedents are set — in courtrooms, in classrooms, and in life.

Read the rest of the Principal's speech at https://www.carrickfergusgrammar.com/prize-giving

