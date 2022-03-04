Carrickfergus PE teacher was an all-round sportsman and dedicated church elder

Sam Agnew.

Sam Agnew, who spent most of his teaching career at Carrickfergus College, died peacefully on February 25. He was 82.

His funeral service was held at Ballycarry Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church on Wednesday (March 2).

Sam was born on October 8, 1939 in Lisburn and grew up in Dromore Co Down.

He was the son of Sammy Agnew (snr) - a breadserver and local comedian who was a respected Orangeman and elder in Dromore Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church - and his wife Rachel (Kane).

Sam attended Friends’ School Lisburn and was heavily involved in sporting circles during his school years as well as being active in his local church’s Sunday School.

After attaining A-levels in French and History, Sam then attended Stranmillis Teacher Training College, Belfast, where he also met his future wife, Kathleen Purvis.

He was a skilled hockey player, runner and footballer (both rugby and soccer) during his days at Stranmillis. He specialised in Physical Education and graduated with a teaching degree.

Mr Agnew began teaching in the early 1960s in various schools including Castlewellan Intermediate, Co Down, before a long association with Carrickfergus Intermediate (later renamed Carrickfergus High and Carrickfergus College).

He was adored by all his pupils during this time and he was renowned for his fairness and just nature. He went on to become head of the PE Department at the North Road school before retiring from teaching in 1997.

Sam was clerk of session, secretary and representative elder in Ballycarry Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church, where he was much-loved and respected for his hard work and dedication. He was a close friend of the minister, Rev John Nelson.

Sam’s interests were many and included history and riding his bike for miles upon miles well into his old age. Most of all, he adored Portrush and frequented the North Coast seaside town in his caravan with his children and later his grandson.

Mr Agnew is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughters Ruth and Rachael and grandson Ethan.