A Carrickfergus pupil has earned his classmates a cool treat thanks to his taste in ice-cream.

Primary school children recently put their creative thinking and idea generation skills to the test by designing a delicious new flavour of ice cream as part of a Global Entrepreneurship Week (November 14 – 20) competition organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Carrickfergus Model Primary School’s Jonah Keys was selected as one of the winners. Jonah and his primary four class mates were invited to the Milk Parlour in Glenarm where his winning entry ‘PBJ Crunch’ was made for all to try.

Jonah’s innovative ice cream, which featured crunchy peanut butter with a strawberry jelly swirl and toasted brioche pieces, was also designed for customers with allergies in mind - as he also wished to create a nut free version.

Competition winner Jonah at the Milk Parlour.

A total of 325 entries were received from primary 4 and 5 pupils with their submissions also including a marketing poster to promote their new product. Following very stiff competition, two lucky winners were selected to have their flavour developed by two local ice-cream manufacturers.

Primary 4 pupil Layla Quigley, from Buick Memorial Primary School, Cullybackey, was also joint winner with her creation of ‘Spooky Pumpkin Spice Delight’. Layla chose her winning flavour based on her favourite time of the year, with the hint of spice warming you up on a colder autumn night.

