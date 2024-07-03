Carrickfergus student Amy awarded Professor Scott Kelso Distinguished Scholar Award from Stranmillis University College
Amy Ferris, a former pupil of Oakfield Primary and Carrickfergus Academy, picked up the Professor Scott Kelso Distinguished Scholar Award at the college’s awards ceremony on July 1.
The accolade is awarded annually to support a BSC student pursuing postgraduate study at Masters or doctoral level.
Prof Jonathan Heggarty, Stranmillis Principal and CEO said: “At Stranmillis, our aim is to make a real and lasting impact on the lives of children. Ensuring that we produce teachers and educators who are equipped to meet the needs of today’s demanding educational environment is vital. We also need to be constantly researching and developing fresh and innovative professional practice.
"Amy typifies the outstanding talent coming through Stranmillis and her award is a reflection of the dedication, passion, innovative thinking and sheer hard work she displays. Our congratulations go to Amy, her family and the schools and teachers who have helped shaped these talents.”
