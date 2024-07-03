Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Carrickfergus student has been recognised for her outstanding academic achievement by Stranmillis University College.

Amy Ferris, a former pupil of Oakfield Primary and Carrickfergus Academy, picked up the Professor Scott Kelso Distinguished Scholar Award at the college’s awards ceremony on July 1.

The accolade is awarded annually to support a BSC student pursuing postgraduate study at Masters or doctoral level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prof Jonathan Heggarty, Stranmillis Principal and CEO said: “At Stranmillis, our aim is to make a real and lasting impact on the lives of children. Ensuring that we produce teachers and educators who are equipped to meet the needs of today’s demanding educational environment is vital. We also need to be constantly researching and developing fresh and innovative professional practice.

Amy receiving her award from Kyle Robinson, who was the guest speaker at the awards. Photo: Greg McCready