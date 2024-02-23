Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Castleroe Primary School has started a GoFundMe appeal saying: “We are extremely lucky to have a very active PTA and supportive school community who worked hard to fundraise and erect a polytunnel for us.

"As a forest school this is an invaluable resource for us as it allows us to teach and learn outdoors - our pupils love it, and gain so much from this style of teaching and learning. Unfortunately our polytunnel was destroyed during the recent storms. We are devastated.

"We have a number of fundraising plans in place to get this up and running again swiftly, but need your help. Every donation, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards re-establishing this super provision once more. We thank you in advance for your support.”